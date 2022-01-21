{ED raids} Cong mocking the poor by using name of SCs: AAP

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Senior AAP leader and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said saying that the ED raids were in any way related to Punjab CM Channi’s identity was akin to mocking the poor. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 09:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday strongly condemned the Congress for using the name of Scheduled Caste (SC) category in the matter of recovery of crores of rupees from the relatives of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids.

Senior AAP leader and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that the Congress government and Channi, after misleading and taking the voters of the SC community for a ride, had looted the state’s treasury and resources.

“After the recovery of piles of notes from Channi’s relative, he is aiming for the pity of the people by presenting himself as poor and dalit, while the poor and dalits of the state have not even seen so much money together,” he said, in a statement released to the media.

Channi asked the Congress and Channi not to mock the poor by using the name of the community. “The people of Punjab will hold the Congress leaders accountable for their deeds,” he said, adding that the Congress had appointed Channi as the chief minister of Punjab for a few days to get the votes of SC community. “They did nothing for the welfare of this section. Instead, the Congress swindled millions of rupees that belonged to the students of SC community,” he alleged.

