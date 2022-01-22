ED raids have exposed Channi’s ‘suitcase di sarkar’: Capt

Chandigarh Calling Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi “unreliable and untrustworthy”, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday alleged Channi had made transfers and postings into an industry in the state over the past three months.

The former CM alleged that the incumbent government has been exposed as a ‘suitcase di sarkar’ after the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids that had unearthed crores of rupees from Channi’s kin. “The ED seizure is a follow-up on the case that the agency had registered after I had ordered an inquiry, while heading the government,” he said in a social media interaction.

Capt added that, unfortunately, he had been unable to take any serious action against the Congress MLAs who were involved in illegal mining in the state as that would have damaged the party’s interests and Sonia Gandhi had failed to respond to his query on which minister or MLA she wanted him to sack over the issue. He also regretted having helped Channi resolve the #metoo complaint against him, saying the then minister had fallen on his feet and pledged loyalty to him for life. “Now, he has changed colours and is claiming he had been trying to get rid of me for the past two years!” the PLC leader remarked.

The PLC chief said the new CM had done nothing, except indulge in postings and transfers since taking over. “Three DGPs have been changed, his home minister has been openly accused in a cabinet meeting by his colleague that money was being taken for posting of SSP, there was a tug of war on the AG’s post…This is not ‘lokaan di sarkar’ but ‘transfer posting di sarkar’,” he added.

He also accused the Channi government of ‘stage-managing’ the blockade that had led to the serious security lapse on the Prime Minister’s route. “Clearly, the Channi government had instructed the police to not remove the farmers who were stopping BJP buses from reaching the spot,” he said.

On why no sitting Congress MLA was joining the PLC, Capt Amarinder said they were only waiting for their party to announce the tickets, which was being deliberately delayed as the Congress is scared of defections.