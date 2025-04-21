Bilaspur , The Bilaspur district police has arrested eight persons and allegedly recovered 15.83 grams of chitta and 4.48 grams of charas from their custody, an official said. Eight arrested with drugs in Himachal's Bilaspur

The accused include two youths from Punjab, three from Mandi and three from the Bilaspur district, a spokesman of the police department said on Monday.

In the first case, a special team laid a barricade on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four lane near the Baloh toll plaza on Sunday and intercepted a taxi and allegedly recovered 5.50 grams of chitta, leading to the arrest of the three people, police said.

The accused have been identified as Harish Kumar, Sunil Kumar and Chaman Lal, all residents of the Mandi district.

In the second case, the Bilaspur Police allegedly recovered 17 milligrams of chitta and 3.50 grams of hashish from a young man walking near Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple in the Diara Sector, Bilaspur city. The accused has been identified as Akshay Kumar, a resident of the Hawan village in Bilaspur district's Ghumarwin tehsil, as per police.

In the third case, police allegedly recovered 6 milligrams of chitta and 98 milligrams of hashish from a youth standing in the courtyard of a milk chilling plant in the Nihal sector. The accused has been identified as Shivam.

In the fourth case, the police stopped a car at a checkpost on the old Chandigarh-Manali highway near Dholra Gate. On seeing the police, a youth sitting on the back seat threw something near his feet. A search was conducted and the object turned out to be a packet containing about 10 grams of chitta, police said.

The accused have been identified as Lokesh Kumar, a resident of Bilaspur, Shyam and Mintu Singh, both hailing from Punjab.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Chaudhary said that cases under the NDPS Act has been registered against all the eight arrested persons and further investigations are underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.