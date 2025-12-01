An elderly couple was found brutally hacked to death inside their home in Joshi Colony under Herla police station limits of Bokaro, police said on Monday. Victims Mahadev Sahu (65) and his wife Kaushalya Devi (60)—originally from Gomia and known locally for running a small pakora and tea shop—were discovered with their throats slit, sending shock waves across the neighbourhood. Elderly couple hacked to death in Bokaro

The incident came to light early Monday when locals found the couple’s shop unusually closed and received no response despite repeated knocking. Suspecting trouble, neighbours pushed the main door open and were horrified to find the courtyard soaked in blood. Mahadev’s body lay inside the house, while Kaushalya was found dead with a deep cut on her neck.

Herla police station in-charge Khurshid Alam, city DSP Alok Ranjan, the dog squad, and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team arrived at the scene and carried out a meticulous inspection. Scientific evidence was collected from the spot, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

DSP Alok Ranjan said,“The assailants used a sharp-edged weapon with extreme brutality. We are not ruling out any angle—personal enmity, robbery attempt, neighbourhood dispute or any old issue,” he said.

He added, “The manner of execution indicates planning. We have gathered crucial evidence and the investigation is progressing rapidly. The case will be cracked soon.”

Station in-charge Khurshid Alam said,“The killers fled immediately after the attack. At present, the exact motive remains unclear. However, we are analysing every lead and questioning several people,” he said.

Police admitted that the nature of the assault had left investigators puzzled, with no immediate signs of forced entry or theft. However, forensic experts were examining blood patterns, weapon imprints and movement traces inside the house, they said.

Police have also intensified patrolling in the area and are working on multiple surveillance clues to identify the killers.