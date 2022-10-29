Electronic interlocking commissioned at Bharwa Sumerpur station

North Central Railway (NCR) has accomplished another milestone by commissioning electronic interlocking at Bharwa Sumerpur station located in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh and part of the Khairar-Bhimsen section under its Jhansi division in lieu of the old electromechanical installation.

With this commissioning, NCR has successfully replaced all old and obsolete mechanical signalling systems from all the passenger routes including branch lines, which will boost and enhance passenger safety, informed the chief public relation officer (CPRO) of NCR Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

Provision of electronic interlocking at Bharwa Sumerpur station and replacement of existing electro-mechanical signalling from the last station of NCR where it existed with Hitachi-make electronic interlocking work has been completed successfully with standard-II interlocking, he added.

The electronic interlocking system is a state-of-the-art system of signalling, which replaced the archaic mechanical system of pulling the lever for setting the routes. This not only saves manpower be enabling the operation controlling from centralized location but also enhances safety, he added.

The installation of new electronic interlocking in place of the old electro-mechanical installation is a significant achievement from the point of view of safety. With the above commissioning, North Central Railway has also completely abolished mechanical interlocking on passenger routes, the CPRO explained.

The principal chief signal and telecommunication engineer MK Beura, chief signal and telecommunication engineer (Project Coordination) Satendra Kumar, chief signal and telecommunication engineer (Project) Bholendra Singh along with entire signal and telecom team played an important role in achieving this milestone achieved under the leadership of NCR general manager Pramod Kumar, he said.