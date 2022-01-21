EPFO added 1.39 million net subscribers in November 2021

NEW DELHI: The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added over 1.39 million net subscribers in November 2021. This marked an increase of around 285,000 compared to October and a growth rate of 25.65%.

A year-on-year comparison of payroll data shows an increase of around 384,000 in net payroll additions in November as compared to 1.11 million subscribers added in November 2020.

Of the net subscribers in November 2021, 828,000 new members came under the social security cover of EPFO for the first time.

Age-wise comparison of payroll data shows that the age group of 22-25 years registered the highest number of net enrolments with 364,000 additions in November 2021. The age-group of 18-21 also registered a healthy addition of around 281,000 net enrolments. People in the age group of 18-25 have contributed around 46.20% of total net subscriber additions in November 2021. Members of these age groups are usually fresh hands.

Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka added approximately 846,000 subscribers during the month, which is around 60.60% of total net payroll addition across all age groups.

Gender-wise analysis indicates the net share of women subscribers during the month was 295,000, which is almost 59.005 more than that of subscribers added in October 2021 when 236,000 net women participated in the organised workforce with an increase of 24.97%.