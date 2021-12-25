Even after 23 years, former PM Vajpayee’s dream remains unfulfilled in Assam

It was 1998 when former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee announced a 3300-km-long East-West Corridor between Silchar and Porbandar in Gujarat.

It was his dream project and most of which has been completed except a 31 kilometres long stretch of Balacherra-Harengajao in Assam’s Cachar and Dima Hasao district.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, while unveiling a bronze statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at zero point of the East-West Corridor in Assam’s Silchar last year, announced that the construction will be completed in March 2022.

During the event, he assured that the 31-kilometres-long pending work will be completed before March 2022 and he’ll come to Silchar again to inaugurate the road. But the construction agencies are claiming that the work will not be completed before April 30, 2023.

The officials from National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) have informed that with the present development, they are confident to complete the work by April 30, 2023.

NHIDCL manager of this project, Sankalp Sankar, told Hindustan Times that the work is uninterrupted now and they are confident to complete it before the target.

He said, “There were issues regarding reserve forest and others in past but the present Assam government is intervening and helping us solve the issues quickly. If this continues and the construction agency provides an adequate number of workers and machinery, the work will be completed within April 30, 2023.”

He also said that the 31 kilometres long stretch has now been reduced to 25.25 kilometres and for that 31 small and big bridges are being constructed.

“A national highway should be constructed in such a way that vehicles can move with a minimum speed of 80 kilometres. We are trying to fix the curves and for that 31 bridges are being constructed connecting one hill to another,” he said.

Member of parliament from Silchar constituency, Dr Rajdeep Roy recently met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and informed him about the present status of the East-West Corridor. According to Roy, Nitin Gadkari wanted to get a survey report and for that, a team of BJP leaders recently travelled from Silchar to Harenganao through this under-construction road.

Rajdeep said, “This is a special project which is very close to our heart because it was started by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. But we have to understand that we are almost fighting with nature to construct the road. The government is providing enough money and the construction agencies are also working hard. Even if the deadline is missed, we are confident that the road will be motorable within a few years.”

President of Cachar district BJP, Bimalendu Roy informed that they have visited the construction areas several times to keep an eye on the works. While travelling through the road on Thursday he said, “In my opinion, it’ll take at least two more years for this project to be completed. We understand that nature is not friendly, and it is a tough job to construct roads in these areas but the agencies are not employing adequate workers I believe.”

Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Barak Valley part of Assam are connected to mainland India through Meghalaya. There have been several issues which interrupted smooth transport in past. By completing the East-West Corridor four-lane construction project, transportation will be smoother for this part of the country.

Former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha, who was a close friend of Atal Bihari Vajpayee before becoming minister, believes that completing the East-West Corridor project will be the biggest tribute to the former prime minister.

Purkayastha said, “Many influential leaders from Assam opposed Vajpayee Ji’s proposal to connect the road with Silchar in 1998. This area was always ignored by the Assam government in past. Later, so many problems were created by the Assam government (led by Congress) which delayed the project. Now, I have heard that work is progressing fast. Vajpayee Ji will be happy when the road will be open for common people.”

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018.