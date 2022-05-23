Ex-AU hostellers foot marriage expenses of hostel employee’s daughter

Former inmates of Tarachand hostel of Allahabad University (AU) used social media for generating funds needed for the marriage of the daughter of a hostel employee who with his meager salary was finding it difficult to meet the expenses.

On a visit to the hostel, AU alumnus Ajeet Singh came to know about the plight of Bheem, the hostel employee who had served them during their hostel days.

“When we inquired about his family’s welfare, we came to know he was preparing to take a loan to solemnise his daughter’s marriage on June 6. We all still remember how he would help us during our hostel days and so we asked him to prepare for his daughter’s wedding and leave the expenses to us,” Ajeet said.

A message was circulated on social media and soon several former inmates of Tarachand hostel as well as few others offered help.

“We have raised ₹1.5 lakh already and now, more and more hostellers are offering help,” Ajeet said adding that some have sent ₹5100, others have contributed ₹2100 while some others have sent ₹1100.

Amal, a former AU hosteller posted on social media recalled how Bheem would keep the food ready for them when they arrived late. “How can we forget his services”, he wrote.

So far more than 55 alumni have extended help. These include Vineet Singh and Manoj Singh, posted as ADM and SDM respectively, Randhir Singh, who is with the BSF, Ajay Singh, who is with the excise department, Rajkumar Tiwari, a civil judge, Shivam Dubey who is with the RPF.

“I was confident my former fellow hostel inmates would help in this noble cause and this has come true,” said Ajeet.

