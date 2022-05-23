Ex-AU hostellers foot marriage expenses of hostel employee’s daughter
Former inmates of Tarachand hostel of Allahabad University (AU) used social media for generating funds needed for the marriage of the daughter of a hostel employee who with his meager salary was finding it difficult to meet the expenses.
On a visit to the hostel, AU alumnus Ajeet Singh came to know about the plight of Bheem, the hostel employee who had served them during their hostel days.
“When we inquired about his family’s welfare, we came to know he was preparing to take a loan to solemnise his daughter’s marriage on June 6. We all still remember how he would help us during our hostel days and so we asked him to prepare for his daughter’s wedding and leave the expenses to us,” Ajeet said.
A message was circulated on social media and soon several former inmates of Tarachand hostel as well as few others offered help.
“We have raised ₹1.5 lakh already and now, more and more hostellers are offering help,” Ajeet said adding that some have sent ₹5100, others have contributed ₹2100 while some others have sent ₹1100.
Amal, a former AU hosteller posted on social media recalled how Bheem would keep the food ready for them when they arrived late. “How can we forget his services”, he wrote.
So far more than 55 alumni have extended help. These include Vineet Singh and Manoj Singh, posted as ADM and SDM respectively, Randhir Singh, who is with the BSF, Ajay Singh, who is with the excise department, Rajkumar Tiwari, a civil judge, Shivam Dubey who is with the RPF.
“I was confident my former fellow hostel inmates would help in this noble cause and this has come true,” said Ajeet.
PHOTO CAPTION: Tarachand hostel in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)
Our priority to conduct exams error-free: Professor Karbhari Vishwanath Kale
The new vice-chancellor (V-C) of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Professor Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, took charge on May 18 this year after former V-C, Professor Nitin Karmalkar, retired from the post. Professor Kale spoke to Hindustan Times on various issues including students' issues and most importantly, the forthcoming semester examination. Prof Karbhari, who is currently the vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, Raigad (district), has been given the additional charge of vice-chancellor of SPPU.
Highway traffic police train 100 personnel to resolve traffic snarls due to oil spills and accidents
Mumbai: In an attempt to find a solution to hours of traffic jam caused by spillage of oil and hazardous materials by overturning of vehicles on highways and expressways, especially during the rainy season, the Maharashtra Highway Traffic police have trained 100 personnel to become the first responders to initiate quick remedial measures for the motorists.
Chandigarh tricity area logs 23 fresh Covid infections
The tricity on Sunday recorded 23 fresh Covid cases, down slightly from the 25 reported on Saturday. Chandigarh's count saw a minor increase from 10 to 13 in the past 24 hours, while the cases in Mohali and Panchkula dropped from six to four and nine to six respectively. People who tested positive in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 9, 16, 27, 37, 43, 44, 46 and Mauli Jagran.
Mohali blast: Key accused Nishan sent to 9-day police remand
Mohali : The district police have brought Nishan Singh, one of the key accused in the rocket-propelled grenade attack on Punjab police intelligence headquarters Sector 77, Mohali, on production warrant from Faridkot. A local court in Mohali sent Nishan to nine-day police remand. Nishan received Russian-made rocket-propelled grenade (RPG-22) from Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International activist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, the police investigation has revealed. Nishan is in contact with Pakistan-smugglers and ISI agents through phone.
Punjab govt to acquire 250 acres, hold demand survey for mega textile park
The Punjab government plans to acquire another 250 acres of land and undertake a demand survey for the proposed mega textile park in Ludhiana under the PM-MITRA scheme. The state government has pitched a site in Kum Kalan tehsil of Ludhiana, which has one of the largest textile clusters in north India, for the textile parks project to be set up under the Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM-MITRA) scheme.
