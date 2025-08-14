Mumbai, A 65-year-old former bank employee from Mumbai lost nearly ₹52 lakh after different fraudsters duped him twice in a span of two months by promising high returns in share trading, police said. Ex-bank employee cheated twice by fraudsters in 2 months; loses ₹ 52 lakh

The victim, resident of Goregaon area here, filed a complaint against the unidentified fraudsters at the North Region Cyber Police Station here on Tuesday, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the victim, who retired from a nationalised bank, he was added in a WhatsApp group in June wherein tips about share trading were provided by the admin, he said.

After some days, he received a WhatsApp message from a woman asking if he was interested in investing money in share trading.

After the victim showed interest, she sent him a link through which he downloaded a mobile app.

He deposited ₹30.65 lakh in various accounts to invest in shares, and the details showed the return to him as ₹1.23 crore, the official said.

On July 15, the man saw an advertisement on Instagram about investment in shares of a financial services company.

He deposited ₹21.25 lakh into various bank accounts by downloading an app as instructed, and the details there also showed his investment and profit totalling to ₹1.46 crore, the police said.

However, when the person later contacted both the firms to withdraw money, they refused to send the profit and the principal amount to him.

After realising that he was cheated, the person approached the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of cheating against seven unidentified fraudsters under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.