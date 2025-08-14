Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ex-bank employee cheated twice by fraudsters in 2 months; loses 52 lakh

PTI |
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 12:51 pm IST

Ex-bank employee cheated twice by fraudsters in 2 months; loses ₹52 lakh

Mumbai, A 65-year-old former bank employee from Mumbai lost nearly 52 lakh after different fraudsters duped him twice in a span of two months by promising high returns in share trading, police said.

Ex-bank employee cheated twice by fraudsters in 2 months; loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52 lakh
Ex-bank employee cheated twice by fraudsters in 2 months; loses 52 lakh

The victim, resident of Goregaon area here, filed a complaint against the unidentified fraudsters at the North Region Cyber Police Station here on Tuesday, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the victim, who retired from a nationalised bank, he was added in a WhatsApp group in June wherein tips about share trading were provided by the admin, he said.

After some days, he received a WhatsApp message from a woman asking if he was interested in investing money in share trading.

After the victim showed interest, she sent him a link through which he downloaded a mobile app.

He deposited 30.65 lakh in various accounts to invest in shares, and the details showed the return to him as 1.23 crore, the official said.

On July 15, the man saw an advertisement on Instagram about investment in shares of a financial services company.

He deposited 21.25 lakh into various bank accounts by downloading an app as instructed, and the details there also showed his investment and profit totalling to 1.46 crore, the police said.

However, when the person later contacted both the firms to withdraw money, they refused to send the profit and the principal amount to him.

After realising that he was cheated, the person approached the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of cheating against seven unidentified fraudsters under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Ex-bank employee cheated twice by fraudsters in 2 months; loses 52 lakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On