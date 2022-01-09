Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ex-DGP Chattopadhyaya promoted son of AIG heading SIT against Majithia
others

Ex-DGP Chattopadhyaya promoted son of AIG heading SIT against Majithia

AIG crime Balraj Singh was made the head of the SIT against Majithia; his son was given a promotion as inspector (local rank), again, by exDGP Chattopadhyaya on December 27; a local rank promotion is given for six months
An FIR against the former Akali minister Bikramjit Singh Majithia in a drugs case was registered on December 21, after ex-DGP S Chattopadhyaya gave the orders. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh In a new twist in the drugs case registered against former Akali minister Bikramjit Singh Majithia, the son of the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter has been promoted.

The previous Punjab DGP S Chattopadhyaya had made assistant inspector general (AIG) crime Balraj Singh, the SIT head, on December 22, a day after the First Information Report (FIR) against Majithia was registered on December 21.

AIG Balraj’s son, Princepreet Singh, was promoted as an inspector (local rank) with Chattopadhyaya signing these orders on December 27. Princepreet is a sub-inspector in Fatehgarh Sahib. A local rank is a temporary promotion which is given for six months by the DGP by exercising special powers vested to him under the Police Act.

The appointment of Balraj, a low-profile PPS officer, as the SIT head had also come as a surprise for many. When questioned on his son’s promotion, he said, “This temporary promotion is not a big issue; my son had been recommended for this in 2018.” He added, “My son is a scholar and has done research on tracing stolen vehicles. He has six years of service, but he got the chance to become SHO just six months back. This controversy is unnecessary.”

RELATED STORIES

The FIR against Majithia was registered after a few senior officers, including the then Bureau of Investigation head, SK Asthana, refused to lodge any case against Majithia, citing lack of evidence. With the Punjab Police registering the case, the Punjab and Haryana high court will hear Majithia’s anticipatory bail plea on January 10 (Monday).

Perfect example of quid pro quo: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has alleged that the promotion was the perfect example of a quid pro quo. “Our charge has proved absolutely right. We are claiming from Day 1 that Chattopadhyaya has played foul on the orders of the Channi government. That is why he was brought in the as officiating DGP, because previous officers refused to commit any wrong,” said Youth Akali Dal chief Parambans Singh Bunty Romana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP