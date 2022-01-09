Ex-DGP Chattopadhyaya promoted son of AIG heading SIT against Majithia

Chandigarh In a new twist in the drugs case registered against former Akali minister Bikramjit Singh Majithia, the son of the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter has been promoted.

The previous Punjab DGP S Chattopadhyaya had made assistant inspector general (AIG) crime Balraj Singh, the SIT head, on December 22, a day after the First Information Report (FIR) against Majithia was registered on December 21.

AIG Balraj’s son, Princepreet Singh, was promoted as an inspector (local rank) with Chattopadhyaya signing these orders on December 27. Princepreet is a sub-inspector in Fatehgarh Sahib. A local rank is a temporary promotion which is given for six months by the DGP by exercising special powers vested to him under the Police Act.

The appointment of Balraj, a low-profile PPS officer, as the SIT head had also come as a surprise for many. When questioned on his son’s promotion, he said, “This temporary promotion is not a big issue; my son had been recommended for this in 2018.” He added, “My son is a scholar and has done research on tracing stolen vehicles. He has six years of service, but he got the chance to become SHO just six months back. This controversy is unnecessary.”

The FIR against Majithia was registered after a few senior officers, including the then Bureau of Investigation head, SK Asthana, refused to lodge any case against Majithia, citing lack of evidence. With the Punjab Police registering the case, the Punjab and Haryana high court will hear Majithia’s anticipatory bail plea on January 10 (Monday).

Perfect example of quid pro quo: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has alleged that the promotion was the perfect example of a quid pro quo. “Our charge has proved absolutely right. We are claiming from Day 1 that Chattopadhyaya has played foul on the orders of the Channi government. That is why he was brought in the as officiating DGP, because previous officers refused to commit any wrong,” said Youth Akali Dal chief Parambans Singh Bunty Romana.