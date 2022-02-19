Expedite construction work on civil enclave at Bihta airport: Bihar to Centre

PATNA: The Bihar government has requested the Centre to expedite work on the construction of a civil enclave at the Bihta airport, a defence aerodrome, which is to be developed as an alternative to the Patna airport for commercial operations, said state government officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bihar’s chief secretary Amir Subhani on Friday wrote to the Union civil aviation secretary in this regard, reminding him that the state government had transferred 108 acres of land at Bihta to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on December 6, 2018. Still, the Centre is yet to initiate work on the civil enclave at Bihta.

The state’s response comes as a veiled rebuttal to Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, who said in Parliament on February 10 that the Bihar government needs to identify an alternate site for construction of a greenfield airport in case of non-availability of required land at Bihta airbase. Scindia had asked different states to provide additional land for the construction of greenfield airports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State officials said that despite the transfer of land in 2018 and the construction of a boundary wall, not much had been achieved at the Bihta airport. In fact, the Public Investment Board (PIB) is yet to accord approval to the ₹900-crore Bihta airport project, said officials quoted above.

The ministry of civil aviation (MoCA), during the intervening period, had sought additional land twice from the state government for the Bihta airport. It first sought an additional 191 acres for extension of the existing runway from 8,400 feet to 12,000 feet. This, the Centre said, would facilitate the operation of wide-bodied aircraft without any passenger load restriction. Subsequently, it sought another 8 acres for expansion of the apron to augment operational requirements for wide-bodied aircraft. The state government, however, has not responded favourably to the Centre’s proposal so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MoCA officials said the PIB approval to the Bihta airport project was pending because the state government is yet to clear its stand on Centre’s request for additional land for operational requirements.

“Scaling up the civil enclave without fulfilling the operational requirement of runway length and expansion of apron to facilitate the operation of wide-bodied aircraft at the Bihta airport does not make any sense, as it will not serve any purpose. The PIB will not approve the proposal unless the Bihar government clears its position on giving AAI additional land at Bihta,” said an official requesting anonymity.

Subhani, in his letter to the MoCA secretary, had also clarified that the state had on October 12, 2020, clearly indicated its preference to develop Bihta as an alternative to Patna airport. This was in response to a letter from the Centre on September 18, 2020, asking the state’s preference to develop Bihta or Saran as an alternative to Patna airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Again, on September 29, 2021, Scindia had sought the state’s opinion on developing Bihta or Saran as an alternative to Patna airport. On October 4, 2021, the state reconfirmed its choice to develop Bihta airport.

As per an earlier work schedule, Phase I of the Bihta airport project, to increase its annual passenger handling capacity to 2.5 million, was to begin in October 2017, and be completed in two years’ time. The project, however, is yet to take off as the state and the Centre keep sparring over additional land.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON