Experts advise against further relaxations; say, infection not yet under our control

PUNE Though the demand for further relaxations of Covid norms has been made by traders and hoteliers, experts have warned that such a decision could worsen the situation.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management, said that a marginal increase in the positivity rate after the unlock should not be taken lightly. He suggested that the administration hold the thought of further easing Covid curbs for a few more weeks.

District and civic officials are expected to discuss the Covid situation at the weekly Covid review meeting on Friday.

“In the current set of relaxations, Covid cases have not dropped, on the contrary, they have increased. We will be heading for trouble if caution is not observed while making these decisions. The viral activity has not reduced. It means that the spread of the virus is still not in our control. People are not following the rules. At the Covid review meeting, I would suggest waiting for a week or two and then considering further relaxations. More curbs need not be added, but further relaxations should not be made,” said Dr Salunkhe.

For the week of July 2-July 8 the positivity rate in the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was recorded at 5.07%. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recorded a positivity rate at 5.13% and the rural parts recorded it at 7.46%.

Last week, Pune’s guardian minister Ajit Pawar had also expressed concern over the slight increase in the positivity rate. After the state government’s orders, level 3 restrictions have been imposed in the limits of PMC and PCMC. There has been a growing demand from the traders and hoteliers to increase the hours of operations for business establishments.

Pune collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that any decision regarding the relaxation would be taken after the detailed discussion at the Covid review meeting. He also asserted the high testing numbers in Pune district.

“Pune district has a high number of testing rates. We are doing more than 20,000 thousand tests per day and more than 60% of them are RT-PCR tests. All the measures advised by the task force are being followed,” said Deshmukh.

Dr Salunkhe also highlighted the worrying Covid situation in Kolhapur and Sangli. He also added that the increase in the occupancy of ICU beds is being observed in Mumbai.

“The Covid situation in Kolhapur and Satara can go out of control if more restrictions are not imposed there. Testing, institutional isolation should be the focus. These simple steps have to be implemented properly,” said Dr Salunkhe.