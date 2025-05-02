Extra classes, regular tests helped Gurugram students score

Gurugram: After students from city schools scored above 95 per cent in this year’s ICSE board examinations, toppers shared their success strategies with Hindustan Times and credited focused preparation, regular practice, and support from teachers, for both academics and mental health for their strong performance. Students checking their ICSE results in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

At Scottish High International School, extra classes were held especially for students scoring around 95% to help them push their scores to 99%. Teachers shared detailed notes for each topic and conducted 10 to 15 practice tests within the 20 days before the final exams. In addition to academic help, mental health support was also provided. Students were taught how to manage stress, stay calm under pressure, and remain focused throughout the exam season. The school also followed a personalised approach— each student’s performance was closely tracked, and teaching strategies were adjusted based on their progress. For example, a student scoring around 40% was guided with a different plan to help them reach 70–75%, while students already in the 90s were given advanced-level practice and feedback.

Armaan Sehgal, a Class 12 Commerce-Mathematics student from Scottish High, who scored 99.5% said, “I always believed I would do well. I never found Commerce difficult because I focused on understanding the subjects, not just memorising. Especially in Economics and Commerce, it’s important to be clear from the beginning. For Maths and Accounts, I practiced regularly throughout the year.”

Sehgal has applied to three UK-based universities to pursue higher studies in Commerce.

Gaurangi Kapoor, another high-performing student from Scottish High who also scored 99.5%, is planning to study Accountancy and Business Studies. She has applied to Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore and is also preparing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to apply to top colleges under Delhi University for a commerce degree.

Dr Sanjay Sachdeva, Principal of Scottish High International School, said, “We believe that success in board exams is not just about hard work, but smart and guided learning. Our focus was on individual attention, strong revision, and making students emotionally prepared. That made all the difference.”

At Lt Atul Kataria Memorial School, a focused and personalised learning strategy helped several students excel in the Class 12 board exams. In addition, the school organised weekly one-on-one feedback sessions to track each student’s progress and hold doubt-clearing sessions in the evenings.

Meanwhile in Lord Jesus Public School also had a 100 percent pass rate in both ICSE and ISC examinations. In Class X, Vaidik Upadhyay topped the school with 96.16 percent.

“My preparation was consistent from the start. I followed a daily timetable where I divided my study hours equally between all subjects. I made sure to give more time to subjects like Mathematics and Science, but I didn’t ignore English or Social Studies either. Even one hour every day for each subject made a big difference in the long run,” said Vaidik.

He added that revising regularly and writing mock papers helped him boost his confidence. “I started solving past year papers and sample tests at least two months before the board exams. This helped me figure out my weak areas and manage my time better during the actual exam.”