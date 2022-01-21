Fake call centre duping US citizens busted in Gurugram

Police on Wednesday night raided an illegal call centre operating from a building in DLF Phase 3 and arrested three persons for allegedly duping foreign nationals by posing as security support service executives of two e-commerce companies. Police said the call centre had been operational for the past 15 days.

The suspects were identified as Shubhram Yadav of Alwar in Rajasthan and Sumit Ahuja of Gurugram, both owners of the call centre, and manager Devvrat Singh from Himachal Pradesh. Three of them were arrested from the spot, said police.

According to police, at least 500 people from the US and the UK were duped of amounts ranging from $100 to $1,000 each. The call centre employees used to allegedly send emails informing the victims of some suspicious transactions and persuade them to contact them to resolve the issues.

When the victims connected with them, the suspects used to request remote access to the victims’ computers or laptops for checking the transactions and duped them by transferring money through e-vouchers, police said, adding that the call centre employees were not aware of the illegal act of the owners.

The owners of call centre procured details of the US and UK citizens through illegal means, police said.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that on Wednesday night, they received a tip-off that an illegal call centre was operational from the second floor of a residential building in Block U of DLF Phase 3. “We formed a team, which included cybercrime officials, and raided the floor. Two partners had formed a company that was not even registered. They had no permission to operate a call centre. Employees were found making calls and both the partners were also present there,” he said.

Rao said the employees also used to send emails offering to provide free services for products bought through an e-commerce site and resolve issues.

The call centre employed 15 persons on a monthly salary of around ₹30,000, besides incentives, police said, adding that the office space was rented for ₹70,000 per month.

Police confiscated several computer sets, laptops, hard disks and five mobile phones from the spot and sent them to a laboratory in Madhuban of Karnal for forensic examination.

“The suspects revealed that they made internet-based calls to ensure they did not come under the police radar. They used voice over internet protocol (VOIP) to make these calls and were using virtual numbers to make the victims feel that they are getting calls from outside India,” Rao said.

A case was registered on Thursday under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 66D and 75 of the IT Act at the Cyber police station.

“We are getting a forensic audit of the seized devices to know the details of the victims who have been duped. This year, we have already busted three illegal centres operating in the city and strict directions have been given to all the station house officers to ensure no illegal operations are carried out from their areas,” said Rao.

