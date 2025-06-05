Fake centre promising jobs busted in Mainpuri, 2 arrested

The Mainpuri police have busted a centre, promising jobs in government offices and in the Indian Army, running near Kisni town of Mainpuri district. The owner was arrested along with a lady assistant from Orissa on a complaint lodged by aggrieved students who came from Telangana state after being cheated in the name of a government job. SP Mainpuri addressing media after arrest of two running fake centre in Kisni (Mainpuri) (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police, Mainpuri, Ganesh Prasad Saha, told the media about the network operating after students and candidates coming from Telangana state lodged a complaint against the centre with the Mainpuri police.

“It was alleged that accused Arvind Kumar Pandey used to claim himself as retired army captain and had certain photographs through which he used to fool and cheat aspirants coming seeking jobs in the Indian army but were provided jobs mostly as security guards after grabbing cash of ₹2 - 3 lakh,” said Saha.

“Such a fake centre was run previously at Ghiror (Mainpuri), NOIDA, Uttarakhand at which students and aspirants from Telangana, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Orissa used to come,” he said.

“A surveillance team was asked to verify the complaint and after tracing irregularities, a case was registered at Kisni police station under section 318(4) (cheating) of Bhartiya Nyayay Sanhita on complaint of Ashok, a resident of Ramchandrapur colony, within the limits of Kareem Nagar police station, in Telangana,” stated Saha.

“Dr Arvind Kumar Pandey was named as the accused, being the owner of the centre, Bhartiya Police Protection Force (BPPF). On May 4, Pandey, originally from Faridabad in Haryana but now residing in Mainpuri, was arrested along with Suchitra Senapati, from district Khurda in Orissa,” he said.

Police recovered fake documents including fake joining letters, medical, affidavits, rent deed, agreements, Aadhar cards, sticker having Ashoka Chakra, uniform, mobile, tablet which revealed that accused had cheated 300 to 400 students or aspirants of jobs in govt offices and army, said police officers.

“Pandey was a habitual offender and had earlier run a fake toothpaste company and before the pandemic, had cheated girls aspiring to become Miss India. Pandey used to claim himself a retired captain from the army and had been prefixing ‘Doctor’ before his name on rubber stamps found from the centre and used Ashok Chakra in his correspondence,” stated the SP.

“After tracing such use of fake and forged material, the section 338 (forgery of valuable security), 336(3) (altering document with dishonest intent), 340(2) (use of forged electronic record), 205 (impersonating as public servant by wearing symbols) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 11 of State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act and Section 20(2) and 21 of Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act,” the SP said.

Police is searching for Prakash Kumar, claiming to be the treasurer of the centre.