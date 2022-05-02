Fake TTE nabbed from Prayagraj Junction

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a fake travelling ticket examiner (TTE) from Prayagraj Junction on Sunday. The was nabbed following a tip off, GRP officials said.

SHO GRP Ram Mohan Rai said acting on a tip off, the GRP team carried out the raid and arrested a person posing as TTE.

The accused identified as Kamla Pal of Ghazipur district was issuing fake tickets to passengers in return for cash.

A fake identity card, fare book, fake receipts and cash ₹15,580 was recovered from him.

An FIR under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of a valuable security, will or authority to make or transfer any valuable security, or to receive any money), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC was also registered against the accused.

In another incident, the GRP team nabbed one Sandeep Gautam aka Teja with a mobile, a mangalsutra, some cash and sedative tablets. The accused was involved in several incidents of thefts at trains and platforms. He has four cases lodged against him, police said.

