Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Fake TTE nabbed from Prayagraj Junction
others

Fake TTE nabbed from Prayagraj Junction

The accused identified as Kamla Pal of Ghazipur district was issuing fake tickets to passengers in return for cash.
A fake identity card, fare book, fake receipts and cash 15,580 was recovered from the accused. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 02, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a fake travelling ticket examiner (TTE) from Prayagraj Junction on Sunday. The was nabbed following a tip off, GRP officials said.

SHO GRP Ram Mohan Rai said acting on a tip off, the GRP team carried out the raid and arrested a person posing as TTE.

The accused identified as Kamla Pal of Ghazipur district was issuing fake tickets to passengers in return for cash.

A fake identity card, fare book, fake receipts and cash 15,580 was recovered from him.

An FIR under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of a valuable security, will or authority to make or transfer any valuable security, or to receive any money), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC was also registered against the accused.

In another incident, the GRP team nabbed one Sandeep Gautam aka Teja with a mobile, a mangalsutra, some cash and sedative tablets. The accused was involved in several incidents of thefts at trains and platforms. He has four cases lodged against him, police said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP