Fake TTE nabbed from Prayagraj Junction
The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a fake travelling ticket examiner (TTE) from Prayagraj Junction on Sunday. The was nabbed following a tip off, GRP officials said.
SHO GRP Ram Mohan Rai said acting on a tip off, the GRP team carried out the raid and arrested a person posing as TTE.
The accused identified as Kamla Pal of Ghazipur district was issuing fake tickets to passengers in return for cash.
A fake identity card, fare book, fake receipts and cash ₹15,580 was recovered from him.
An FIR under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of a valuable security, will or authority to make or transfer any valuable security, or to receive any money), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC was also registered against the accused.
In another incident, the GRP team nabbed one Sandeep Gautam aka Teja with a mobile, a mangalsutra, some cash and sedative tablets. The accused was involved in several incidents of thefts at trains and platforms. He has four cases lodged against him, police said.
-
Farmer held with suspected narcotics near border in Amritsar
Amritsar : The Border Security Force on Sunday apprehended a farmer with two packets of suspected narcotics weighing approximately 1.020 kg near the International Border in Amritsar. Troops were deployed on the Kissan security duty, while working ahead of Border Security Fence, when they noticed some suspicious activity of a farmer namely Dilbag Singh, a resident of Hardo Rattan village in the area of Amritsar sector.
-
3 aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested from Bathinda
Chandigarh: The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested three aides of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar from Bathinda. The arrested have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Sachin, Himmatveer Singh and Balkaran, alias Vicky. The state government has recently constituted an AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban to intensify action against the gangsters. “With the arrest of these accused, a crime has been averted,” he said.
-
8-month pregnant woman, husband die as truck hits motorcycle in Moga
Moga : A man and the truck driver, Kuljit Singh, a resident of Patti in Tarn Taran district's wife, who was eight months pregnant, died in a road accident near Khosa Jalal village in Moga district after a motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck on Sunday. The victims were identified as Sarabjit Kaur (33) and Avtar Singh (34) of Bhinder Kalan village in Moga district. Assistant sub-inspector Sulakhan Singh said that the couple had gone to Zira to meet the woman's parents.
-
LU to start part-time M Tech programme from session 2022-23
The University of Lucknow will start Master of Technology (M Tech) (Part Time) programme at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology from session 2022-23. According to the proposal, it will be a part-time programme with six semesters meant for the serving engineers/teachers of nearby region (maximum 100 Km) who can attend the classes during evening hours on weekdays and on Sundays.
-
Vada pav, samosa make way for sandwiches and fruits
“We have handed parents a menu card for the week, and we are encouraging them to only send those specific foods in their children's lunch boxes,” said Swati Popat Vats, president, Podar Education Network. The Podar groups run several schools across the country along with Podar Jumbo Kids, a chain of pre-schools. The menu includes sandwiches, fruit and cereal, dry snacks like poha or upma among other things.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics