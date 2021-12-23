Faridabad: Five held for duping people on pretext of credit card points

The Faridabad police on Tuesday night arrested two men and took three others on production remand for allegedly duping many people on the pretext of redeeming their credit card points. The mastermind of the gang and his two accomplices were operating from Delhi’s Tihar and Mandoli jails, police said, adding that the suspects have duped over 50 people in Delhi-NCR and transferred over ₹65 lakh to their bank accounts in the last one year.

Police said the suspects used to create a text message that would reach their potential targets informing them about their cards’ reward points, which could be used to get cashback offers and discounts.

The suspects were identified as Vikas, Rohit, Imran, Muzib and Amanuullah alias Guddu. Police said Muzib is a native of Budaun in Uttar Pradesh and others are from Delhi.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that Vikas is the mastermind of the gang. “Vikas and Imran were lodged in Tihar jail while Muzib was in Mandoli jail. They were taken on production remand. Four other gang members have been identified but they are yet to be arrested,” he said.

Kadiyan said Rohit and Amanullah used to throw packets containing mobile phones inside the jail premises. “Imran used to pick these mobile phones and used to hand over to Vikas who would make calls and send messages,” he said, adding that the suspects devised a cunning way to make the victims disclose their confidential bank details.

The incident came to the fore after the gang duped a Faridabad resident, Yashpal Singh, of ₹95,000 last week following which a cheating case was registered at Cyber police station. Then a team was formed led by Basant Kumar, station house officer of the Cyber police station, who arrested the five gang members, said the officials.

These suspects have been involved in cyber fraud for a long time, Kadiyan said, adding that they used to get phone numbers and other details through online sites.

“The suspects used to generate fake link similar to that of a bank and victims used to fill in all details following which they used to transfer money from their accounts,” he said.

Police said the suspects used to send at least 100,000 SMSes everyday. They used to ask customers to fill details such as credit card number, expiry date, CVV number, and email ID and its password in the fake online form and then they would use all the details accordingly, said police.

Basant Kumar, SHO, Cyber police station, said that the credit card details were used to do online shopping. “The suspects were using property websites for the fraud as people fill their house address and other details in that. They used to create account on the name of the victim and an online wallet was created. The victim used to receive OTP on his/her email, but as the suspects had the email account’s password they used to take OTP and then delete the email. The money used to get transferred to their bank accounts linked to the wallet,” he said.

Police said Vikas is involved in several cyber cases since 2017. There are 18 cases against Vikas in Delhi-NCR, of which nine are registered in Delhi, seven in Gurugram and two in Faridabad.