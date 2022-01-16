Faridabad: Four held for duping people posing bank employees

The Faridabad police on Friday arrested four members of an interstate gang for allegedly duping over 50 people in different states on the pretext of providing them with holiday packages after posing as employees of private banks.

The gang members were operating from Uttam Nagar in Delhi and Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that 18 mobile phones, 18 SIM cards, ₹35,000 cash and some equipment used to forge documents were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Uttam Singh, a native of Bihar, Tushar from Rajasthan, Mohammad Mubin and Maj Mohammad, both from Uttar Pradesh. Uttam and Tushar were residing in Delhi, while Mubin and Maj were living in UP, police said.

Basant Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Cybercrime police station, Faridabad, said that the suspects used to buy bulk data of bank customers through a search engine company and make calls offering holiday packages for free. “The suspects used to obtain details of credit cards such as card number, CVV number, expiry date, and OTP from the victims and swindle them of their balance using the card details,” he said.

The suspects called over 3,000 people and duped around 55 of them, police said, adding that they opened four bank accounts in the last six months and collected nearly ₹65 lakh. “The gang duped 17 victims from Delhi-NCR, 15 from different districts of Uttar Pradesh, nine from Telangana, five from Haryana, three from Maharashtra, two from West Bengal and one each from Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” said the SHO.

Kumar said the suspects used different customised applications to make calls using the private bank customer care numbers. “These days gangs are using spoof apps to dupe people and several similar complaints have been registered in the last two months,” he said.

Police said the incident came to the fore after Manoj Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Colony in Faridabad, filed a police complaint alleging that he was duped of ₹97,976 by unidentified persons posing as bank officials.

The SHO said after preliminary investigation, a case was registered last week under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation),420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forging document), 471 (using forged document),120B (conspiracy) and 201A (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of Indian Penal code at the Cybercrime police station.

The official said that a team was formed and investigation was conducted based on technical surveillance. In Haryana alone, five cases are registered against the gang -- one in Faridabad, one each in Jind and Karnal, and two in Sirsa, said police.

The suspects were produced before the court on Friday that sent them to police remand for two days.

