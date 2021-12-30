Faridabad: Man stabbed to death by cousins over dispute

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death on Tuesday allegedly by his four cousin brothers in a Faridabad village following a dispute over the installation of a borewell, police said.

The incident took place in Pakhal village near Dhauj in Faridabad around 2.30pm when the victim, Rakesh Kumar, had gone to pick up his children from school, said police.

According to police, Kumar wanted to install a borewell nearly 25 days ago in his fields but the suspects opposed it as the power cable (needed to run the borewell) was passing through their fields. The victim was beaten up five days ago too by the suspects over the dispute, police said.

After stabbing Kumar, the suspects, identified as Lalit, Nitesh, Bhavinder and Sonu, fled the spot, police said, adding that the villagers took him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police said that they arrested Sonu on Wednesday.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “Kumar was attacked by his cousins with a sharp object. They stabbed him several times following which he fell on the road and was bleeding profusely,” he said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by deceased’s father Krishan Kumar, a case under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon),149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the four suspects at Dhauj police station.

However, the father, a retired army man, alleged that he had complained to police when the tiff broke out five days ago but no action was taken against the suspects. “I have CCTV footage of the incident which took place on December 23. The suspects’ father is a retired policeman, so he had influenced the police teams not to take action against his sons,” he said.

“The dispute escalated about a week ago and the police control room was informed, after which police reached the spot and they made both of us compromise with each other,” Krishan said. He also alleged that his son was assaulted by one of the policemen posted at Dhauj police station while he was not even at fault.

Kadiyan refuted allegations levelled by the victim’s father and said that police were conducting investigation and later both parties had compromised following which no action was taken.