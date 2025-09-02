Faridabad on high alert over flooding of Yamuna

The Faridabad district administration on Monday sounded a high alert for the next 24 hours over rising water level of the Yamuna and increased continuous discharge from the Hathnikund barrage, warning 14 villages of a risk of flooding. The rising level of the Yamuna has submerged parts of Basantpur village in Faridabad. (HT Photo)

Officials said the villages at highest risk include Basantpur, Kidawali, Lalpur, Mahawatpur, Rajpur Kalan, Tilori Khadar, Amipur, Chirsi, Manjhawali, Chandpur, Mothuka, Arua, Chhainsa, and Mohna. Singh warned that a situation similar to the devastating 2023 floods could not be ruled out.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Vikram Singh described the situation as “extremely sensitive” and urged residents in vulnerable areas to evacuate immediately. “We appeal to residents of these areas to evacuate by Monday evening and move to designated safe shelters. People must carry essential belongings, medicines, important documents, and also ensure cattle are taken to safety,” Singh said.

Amid a heavy rainfall forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state government has directed all field officers to remain at their headquarters till September 5 to ensure swift response.

To manage potential displacement, the administration has designated government schools, community centres, and panchayat bhawans as safe houses. Officials said arrangements for food, drinking water, electricity, and medicines have already been made. Teams are inspecting these facilities to ensure readiness.

“Our priority is to ensure no life is lost. Adequate shelters with basic facilities are in place, and citizens should not hesitate to move there for their own safety,” Singh said.

Two 24X7 helplines — 0129-2227937 and 0129-2226262 — have been activated, and a control room has been set up to respond to distress calls round the clock, officials said.

In an advisory to the public, authorities have asked people to avoid travelling during heavy rainfall, stay away from flooding-prone areas and take precautions while operating electrical appliances. “At such times, rumours can spread panic and obstruct relief efforts. Please rely only on official advisories issued by the administration,” he said.

Villagers anxious, start shifting essentials

Residents of vulnerable villages expressed anxiety as water levels continued to rise. “We remember how bad it was during the 2023 floods. This time, we have already started moving our valuables and cattle to higher ground,” said Ramesh Chauhan, a farmer from Mohna.

In Basantpur, Meena Devi said families had begun packing up essentials. “It is worrying, especially for children and the elderly. The administration must ensure food and medicines are available at relief camps,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has issued strict directives in view of the IMD forecast. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, in a letter to divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, range IGPs, SPs, and SDMs, directed all officers to maintain strict vigilance and remain at headquarters until September 5.

“No officer shall be granted leave during this period without the approval of the Chief Secretary or the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department,” the letter stated.

The state has asked field teams to be on standby with rescue equipment, ensure smooth coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and conduct regular inspections of embankments and low-lying areas.