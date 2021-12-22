Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Farm protest continues; gates of 13 administrative complexes blocked

In Hoshiarpur, at a Kisan Mazdoor site, a farmer died; farm leaders kept his body a railway track and said they would perform the last rites only after compensation and a job for one member for his family
Thousands of farmers, including women in massive numbers, are on five-day protest till December 24; district administrative complexes have been blocked. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Sangrur/Hoshiarpur Farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) intensified agitation against the state government on the second consecutive day, by blocking gates of the district administrative complexes in 13 districts to highlight the unfulfilled promises of the Congress government on Tuesday.

Thousands of farmers, including women in massive numbers, are on five-day protest till December 24.

The organisation is demanding 17,000 per acre compensation to farmers for crops loss, hiked price of 360 per quintal for sugarcane from sugar mills, 3 lakh compensation, a government job and debt waiver for family members of farmers and farm labourers, who committed suicide. The farm leaders added that the state government should quash all FIRs against farmers registered during the agitation against agricultural laws and give 5 lakh compensation and a government job to the kin of those who died during the struggle.

68-YEAR-OLD DIES AT KISAN

MAZDOOR PROTEST SITE

In Hoshiarpur, a 68-year-old farmer died due to cold at the protest site of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) near the Tanda railway station on Tuesday. He has been identified as Rattan Singh, of Ladhubhana village, in Gurdaspur. Rattan had reportedly joined the protest on Monday and slept in a vehicle, along with other protesters. In the morning, he was found dead.

RELATED STORIES

The farmers had kept his body at the railway track and held a demonstration against the government. Farm leader Savinder Singh Chutala said the farmer had died due to government’s apathy, and demanded a compensation of 10 lakh for the deceased’s kin. Dasuya SDM Randip Singh Heer visited the site and appealed to farmers to hand over the body to a family, who had also arrived there to claim it. Farmers, however, claimed that they would not allow the last rites till the government announced compensation and a job to a member of the deceased’s family.

