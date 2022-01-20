Farmers’ income has not doubled, their pain increased, says Sachin Pilot in Varanasi

VARANASI Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, on Wednesday said that the farmers’ income had not doubled in the last six and a half years but their pain had increased a hundred times.

Pilot was interacting with media persons in Varanasi in the presence of Congress leaders and workers.

“Six years ago, BJP government at the Centre had promised it would double the income of farmers by 2022. Now, the year has begun but the farmers’ income didn’t double. Instead, their pain has increased a hundred times during the rule of present government due to its anti-farmer policies,” alleged pilot.

Pilot said, “The tax has been imposed on agriculture equipment and products. The rates of fertilizers have increased indiscriminately and now a fertilizer bag of 45 kg in place of 50kg earlier is being sold on a higher price. Inflation is growing and unemployment is at its peak due to which people are upset, he said.

He said that people would give befitting reply to the BJP in the assembly elections and would dethrone it from the government in UP.

Asked how many seats Congress would win in Uttar Pradesh, Pilot said that the Congress was contesting the assembly polls in the state with full strength and there would be startling results after the elections.

He said that the Congress workers would keep raising the issues of farmers, youths, women, poor and common men. “Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has fought for the rights of farmers, poor, tribals and others in UP,” he added. He further alleged that the SP and the BSP didn’t play the role of strong Opposition in the state.

Pilot also held a meeting of Congress workers regarding the polls.

