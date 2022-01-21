Home / Cities / Others / Farmers protest in Barnala; say people must quiz candidate on promises
others

Farmers protest in Barnala; say people must quiz candidate on promises

The key theme during the farmers’ protest in Barnala was that promises made to the community in 2017 had not been executed, with only a minor segment benefitting.
The BKU has also passed a resolution, demanding the constitution of a committee for guarantee of the MSP and the quashing of FIRs against farmers’ protest. (HT Photo)
The BKU has also passed a resolution, demanding the constitution of a committee for guarantee of the MSP and the quashing of FIRs against farmers’ protest. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 09:40 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Patiala Farmers, under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan union (Dakaunda), held a ‘Jujhar rally’ against both the Centre and the state governments in Barnala in Friday.

Buta Singh Burjgill, state president of the union, claimed, “The roll-back of the three farm laws was the result of just one phase of the farmers’ agitation. Most key demands related to peasants has been completely ignored by respective governments at state and centre levels.”

Burjgill exhorted people to question candidates of respective governments about unfulfilled and false promises made during past elections. Union general secretary Jagmohan Singh said the Congress government had promised to waive loans of farmers and labourers in 2017, but over its term of five years only a handful of farmers had actually benefitted.

The Union has also passed a resolution, demanding the constitution of a committee for guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), quashing of FIRs against farmers’ protest, immediate release of activists lodged in jails under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Their other demands are launching a loan waiver scheme for farmers and labourers, to bring act and policies for stopping hate speeches against minorities and the muslim community and to give jobs and financial relief to families of farmers killed during the protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out