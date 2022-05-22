Father, son killed in lightning strike in Lakhimpur Kheri

A father and his son were charred to death while the mother sustained minor burn injuries in a lightning strike in Bojhwa village under the Bhira police station area late Saturday night. The deceased have been identified as Chhotey Lal Maurya (45) and his son Sonu (15).

Kheri district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh assured full support to the bereaved family and instructed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Pallia, to visit the family and extend aid and assistance. Heavy storms followed by lightning and rain lashed several parts of the district on Saturday night.

In Bojhwa village, Chhotey Lal Maurya, his wife Mina and teenage son Sonu came out of their hutment to sit under a thatched roof outside because they feared that the tin roof of their house would blow away in strong winds.

While they were sitting under the thatched roof, lightning struck them, leaving Chhotey Lal and his son Sonu dead while Chhotey’s wife Mina sustained minor injuries. She was rushed to a local hospital and was later discharged after treatment.

On Sunday, local authorities visited the village to console the bereaved family members and assured them of all possible aid as per rule. Meanwhile, the heavy storm followed by rains disrupted the normal life in several places in the district including Lakhimpur city.

In Lakhimpur city, a huge ‘semal’ tree on DC road was uprooted by strong winds damaging the residence of the chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar and disrupting the traffic on busy DC road till Sunday afternoon.

The tree also disrupted the power supply to several localities. It took more than 12 hours for the UPPCL officials to remove the tree and restore the power supply.

-- Deo Kant Pandey