Father’s celebratory firing kills teenage son at Chitrakoot wedding

A joyous wedding celebration in a Chitrakoot village turned into a scene of mourning after a father’s celebratory gunfire accidentally killed his 18-year-old son in Rampura police station limits late Thursday night. For representation only

The incident occurred during the wedding ceremony of Saloni, daughter of Rudra Tiwari, in Belha Purwa village. The groom’s procession, arriving from Manhai Karvi, was met with traditional celebrations, including the customary firing of guns into the air—a practice known as celebratory gunfire. However, the festivities took a devastating turn when Saloni’s maternal uncle, Vishnu Pandey, allegedly fired shots into the air around 11:30 pm, police said.

One of the bullets struck Pandey’s own son, Ansh Pandey, who was close by. The 18-year-old collapsed, and the bleeding teenager was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries en route.

Following the incident, Vishnu Pandey fled the scene and remains at large. Superintendent of police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said an FIR has been lodged. “This is a tragic case of celebratory gunfire leading to a young man’s death. The accused, who is the victim’s father, is currently absconding,” Singh said.

The SP added that celebratory firing is a punishable offense under the law, regardless of the occasion. “There are strict laws against firing guns during weddings or any other celebrations. Despite this, people continue to flout the rules, often with tragic consequences,” he said.