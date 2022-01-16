FDs can be surety bonds: HC

Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has said courts should give a choice to the accused for granting bail with surety to either furnish surety bonds, handover a fixed deposit, direct electronic money transfer or create a lien (claim against assets) over his bank account. “The option lies with the accused to choose between the sureties and deposits and not with the court or the arresting officer,” the bench of justice Anoop Chitkara added.

The order was passed in a drugs seizure case, wherein the accused belonged to West Bengal and arrested by Gurugram police. The court took note of the submission from amicus curiae JS Mehndiratta, that not suspending the sentence only because the convict was a native of a distant state would violate Article 21 of the Constitution, which extended to all persons residing anywhere in India.

The bench observed that people worldwide were travelling more, covering huge distances with exponential growth in technology and the opening up of borders. Persons were living far away from their ancestral places and it exposed them to the risk of being arraigned as accused in locations distant from native places or residence.

People also switched over jobs much more frequently, shifted residences overnight, and were frequently on the move, it said adding that they had started relying on dedicated digital services and platforms. The dependence of individuals on communities appeared to be decreasing day by day, it said.

“The generation ‘Z’ neither would like to stand as someone’s surety nor ask a stranger to stand as their surety. Against this backdrop, the youth neither appears inclined to take favours nor return. Given this, requesting someone to stand as surety might be seeking favours and may not appeal to the younger generation,” the bench remarked.

It underlined that comprehensive data on role of sureties in bringing the accused to justice was absent. Fixed deposit, electronic transfer, or creating a lien over the bank account in place of cash or sureties was likely to improve the possibility of attendance, because the accused would be aware that their money was safe and accruing interest. They would also keep in mind that failure to appear would lead to the forfeiture of the money.

