Ferozepur: ISI-backed terror module busted, two arrested; 2.8kg IED recovered

Punjab Police have averted a possible targeted terror attack in the state by busting a terror module being operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, with the arrest of its two key operatives.

The police have also recovered a 2.8kg improvised explosive device (IED) containing 1.6kg RDX along with a remote control from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

The operation was conducted jointly by teams of counter-intelligence, Ferozepur, and state special operating cell, SAS Nagar.

Those arrested have been identified as Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh, both resident of Fatehgarh Sahib district. Both the arrested individuals have a criminal history and were previously involved in multiple narcotics-related cases.

The DGP said that National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced ₹10-lakh reward on accused Goldy Dhillon, who is a key operative of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. “With busting of this module, the Punjab Police has successfully foiled plans of Pakistan-based ISI to disturb peace and harmony in the region,” he said.

The DGP said that preliminary investigations also revealed that Goldy Dhillon has recently been involved in conspiring deadly attacks on influential persons in the state and at present is working at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI. Further investigations are on probe links to their transnational networks and involvement in anti-national activities, he added.

Sharing operation details, assistant inspector general (AIG), counter-intelligence, Ferozepur, Gursevak Singh Brar said the police teams received reliable inputs that accused Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh are allegedly working on the directions of their Germany-based handler Dhillon and have recently retrieved the a consignment of explosives, which they are going to deliver to their unknown associate in their Hyundai Venue car.

Acting Swiftly, police teams from CI Ferozepur and SSOC SAS Nagar arrested both the accused from the Sirhind area in Fatehgarh Sahib district, and recovered IED from their white Hyundai Venue vehicle, he said, while adding that police teams have also impounded their vehicle.

A case under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Explosive Substance Act has been registered at the SSOC police station in SAS Nagar.