Ferozepur police arrest three, rescue kidnapped 16-year-old
others

Ferozepur police arrest three, rescue kidnapped 16-year-old

The kidnapping had been done for ranson, said Ferozepur SSP Bharghav, adding that the victim was used to send across the message to his family
Ferozepur police traced the kidnapped boy to a village through the use of technical inputs and intelligence, the SSP said. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ferozepur Police on Wednesday arrested three persons and claimed to have solved the kidnapping case of a 16-year-old boy in less than six hours; the boy, unharmed, has been handed back to his family. Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhargav said advocate Sanju Sharma had complained that her 16-year-old son, Dev Viram, had not returned from tuition classes, and his mobile was switched off.

“Sharma had received a video and an audio message on WhatsApp in which her son was saying that he has been kidnapped for ransom. She also received a WhatsApp call demanding 5 lakh as ransom,” the SSP added. Four teams under the supervision of SP (investigation) Manvinder Singh were formed to trace the boy.

“Using technical assistance and intelligence, the team managed to trace the child and nab the accused in less than six hours. Rohit and Karan were nabbed, riding a motorcycle, Amarjit was arrested from a cattle barn in Doomni Wala village from where the boy was also recovered,” the SSP said, adding that there another accused, Akash, 23, of Basti Gol Bagh in Ferozepur managed to flee.

Those arrested are Karan, 23, of Grain Market, Ferozepur; Raj Singh, alias Rohit, 25, of Basti Bagh Wali in Ferozepur and Amarjit Singh, 22, of Tunwala village in Ferozepur. Two pistols, two cartridges, a motorcycle, the victim’s Activa scooter and three mobile phones were recovered on the three arrested accused. A case has been registered under Sections 364A (kidnapping to cause hurt or death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act at Ferozepur City police station.

