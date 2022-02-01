Fifth phase nomination from today: Major political parties yet to name all candidates in Prayagraj region

PRAYAGRAJ: With the nomination process for the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls-2022 kick-starting from February 1, the four major political parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress along with their allies, are yet to announce the names of their candidates for all assembly seats in Prayagraj region.

The Prayagraj region includes three districts of Prayagraj, Kaushambi and Pratapgarh. Of the 22 assembly seats of the three districts, Prayagraj is the largest in terms of its 12 assembly seats, Pratapgrah is next with seven assembly seats followed by Kaushambi with three assembly seats.

In Prayagraj district alone, these political parties have to declare names of 48 candidates for the 12 assembly seats, but they have so far declared only 29 names (60.41%). The remaining 19 names (39.58%) are yet to be announced.

However, the delay in naming candidates is giving anxious moments to the ticket aspirants of these parties as well as their supporters. The ruling BJP has so far named only six candidates. In the 2017 elections, the saffron party had fielded candidates on only nine out of 12 seats while the remaining three seats were given to its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal).

This time, there is a talk of total of four seats going to the allies, including Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party. Due to intense tussle for the remaining seats in its kitty including Allahabad North and perhaps Karchana, the party is still looking at its options while giving Soraon, Pratappur, Handia and Bara to its allies.

Meanwhile, the SP and Congress had fought the 2017 elections together, but this time they are locked in a face-off. So far, the SP has announced names of eight candidates while the BSP has declared nine candidates and Congress five candidates.

In Prayagraj, BJP has fielded Siddarthnath Singh from Allahabad West, Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” from Allahabad South, Neelam Karwariya from Meja, Guru Prasad Maurya from Phaphamau, Praveen Patel from Phulpur and Aarti Kol from Koraon.

Likewise, the SP has announced names of Sandeep Yadav from Allahabad North, Ujjawal Raman Singh from Karchana, Mujtaba Siddiqui from Phulpur, Hakim Lal Bind from Handia, Ajay Munna from Bara, Ramdev “Nidar” from Koraon, Geeta Pasi from Soraon and Sandeep Patel from Meja.

The Congress has announced names of Anugrah Narayan Singh from Allahabad North, Alpana Nishad from Allahabad South, Durgesh Pandey from Phaphamau, Sanjay Tiwari from Pratappur and Manju Sant from Bara.

The BSP on its part has fielded Sanjay Goswami from Allahabad North, Ghanshyam Pandey from Pratappur, Narendra aka Munna Tripathi from Handia, Devendra Mishra alias Nagarha from Allahabad West, Arvind Shukla from Karchana, Sarvesh Tiwari aka Baba Tiwari from Meja, Om Prakash Patel from Phaphamau, Ramtolan Yadav from Phulpur and Shiv Prakash from Bara.