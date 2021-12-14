Fight for MSP remains, will not go home: Farm leader Tikait in Amritsar

Amritsar Gaining victory after a year-long agitation at the borders of Delhi in the form of repeal of the three farm laws, farmers arrived at the Golden Temple, the holiest Sikh shrine, to take blessings of the Almighty.

“We have been able to secure victory with the grace of Baba Nanak,” said Rakesh Tikait, sporting a red turban, after arrival at the shrine. Farm leaders Balbir Singh Rajwal, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Harmeet Singh Qadian and Manjit Singh Rai, also got a hero’s welcome. Flowers were showered on them amid resonant chants of ‘Sat Sri Akal’ and ‘Kisan-Mazdoor Ekta-Zindabad’ slogans at the Golden Gate, the entry point to the city.

Replying to a query, Tikait added, “The fight for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has not ended yet. Now, we will fight the battle of the MSP, and we will not stay home.”

In expectation of the arrival of farmers from 32 organisations, which spearheaded the agitation under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an Akhand Path (uninterrupted recitation of the holy Sikh scripture of the Guru Granth Sahib) was started in the complex of Golden Temple on Saturday. The bhog (concluding ceremony) of the Path was held on Monday. It was followed by a religious function held at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the shrine complex.

Rajewal performed ardas at the Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat, to thank the Gurus. Farm leaders were honoured in the presence of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami with ‘siropas’ (robe of honour) and by presenting them with the replica of the Golden Temple. US-based Dr Swaiman Singh, who gave free medical aid to protesters at the Singhu border, was also felicitated.

Dhami, who delivered an emotional speech, said, “In Sikh history, it was Sardar Baghel Singh who had conquered Delhi. After that, these farmers have conquered the government.” “Farmers’ deeds have brought to life 300-year-old Sikh history,” Rajewal said, addressing a massive gathering at the Diwan Hall.

In the ardas at the function, 700 farmers who died during the agitation, were also remembered. Some groups of farmers, including leaders, reached the shrine later on and could not attend the function; the SGPC also honoured many farm leaders from Left-leaning parties.

Farm leaders did not conduct any joint press conference to disclose their future course of action, but separately pronounced that the struggle will continue. Rajewal, who visited the Jallianwala Bagh, also made it clear that the agitation had not been called off, but only suspended.