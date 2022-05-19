FIR in Prayagraj against caller for obscene video calls to women BJP leaders
Georgetown police on Wednesday registered an FIR against an unknown caller who has been making obscene video calls to BJP woman leaders. The accused has made video calls and send obscene messages to a dozen of women from different mobile numbers.
The women met SP crime following which an FIR was lodged against the man. Attempts were on to trace and arrest the culprit through mobile surveillance, police said.
The motive behind harassing a section of women will be known only after the arrest of the accused, police added.
SHO of Georgetown police station Brajesh Singh said an FIR had been lodged and help of cyber cell was being taken to identify and trace the culprit. The accused has made video calls to 13 women so far, he added.
A woman, resident of Allapur area, in her complaint to police said that the caller used two mobile numbers to make video calls. The women were scared and suspect that the motive behind making obscene video calls and sending messages was to entrap and blackmail them.
-
Power theft: Show cause notice annoys 112 SDOs, JEs
Lucknow Around 112 sub-divisional officers (SDOs) and junior engineers (JEs) of the state capital have been served show cause notices to explain why they didn't file FIR against power theft on the same day when they caught people stealing power. The UP Power Corporation Limited has sought the answers from its engineers, which has annoyed them. The technocrats feel that the bureaucrats do not understand their problems and are harassing them without any reason.
-
Maruti to set up third Haryana plant, project to create 11,000 jobs in Sonipat
Gurugram: The Haryana government will sign an agreement with Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited on Thursday to allot land to the automakers in Sonipat district, officials said Wednesday, adding that this will be Maruti's third plant in the state. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has earmarked 800 and 100 acres of land at IMT Kharkhoda for both plants. Production may begin by 2025.
-
After SC relief to MP, Maharashtra hopeful of restoring OBC quota
The Supreme Court judgement on Wednesday permitting Madhya Pradesh to hold the local body elections with the Other Backward Class quota has revived the hopes of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. The Maharashtra government had in March constituted a dedicated commission headed by former chief secretary Jayant Banthia to compile the data on the political backwardness of the community.
-
Three-year-old diagnosed with Progeria in Noida; gets free treatment with help from US doctors
A three-year-old child suffering from the extremely rare disorder of progeria— also known as Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome— was diagnosed with the disease at the medical genetics department of the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (CH or Child), in Noida, earlier this year, and given a fresh lease of life when the US-based Progeria Research Foundation offered to provide him with free treatment.
-
No fatalities for a year, Hero Honda Chowk out of ‘black spot’ list
After Gurugram traffic police implemented road safety measures at the Hero Honda Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, no road fatalities were reported at this junction from April last year to this April, said officials in the know of the matter on Wednesday. According to a report by Gurugram Vision Zero, a road safety programme by the district administration, 21 road fatalities were recorded at the Hero Honda Chowk between 2016 and 2021.
