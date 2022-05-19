FIR in Prayagraj against caller for obscene video calls to women BJP leaders

Georgetown police on Wednesday registered an FIR against an unknown caller who has been making obscene video calls to BJP woman leaders. The accused has made video calls and send obscene messages to a dozen of women from different mobile numbers.

The women met SP crime following which an FIR was lodged against the man. Attempts were on to trace and arrest the culprit through mobile surveillance, police said.

The motive behind harassing a section of women will be known only after the arrest of the accused, police added.

SHO of Georgetown police station Brajesh Singh said an FIR had been lodged and help of cyber cell was being taken to identify and trace the culprit. The accused has made video calls to 13 women so far, he added.

A woman, resident of Allapur area, in her complaint to police said that the caller used two mobile numbers to make video calls. The women were scared and suspect that the motive behind making obscene video calls and sending messages was to entrap and blackmail them.