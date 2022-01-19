FIR lodged against UP MLA for model code violation

A named-FIR has been lodged at Kokhraj police station of Kaushambi district against BJP MLA from Chail assembly constituency Sanjay Gupta for alleged violation of model code of conduct (MCC), police said.

Gupta has been accused of holding a programme for young girl students through his trust at KPS Ground in Bharwari area recently. It is also alleged that 40 vehicles (scooty) were also given to the participants.

SHO of Kokhraj police station Ganesh Prasad said that an FIR had been lodged against chairman of Riddhi Siddhi Educational and Human Welfare Trust Sanjay Gupta under section 123 of Representation of the People ACT and sections 171-B, 171(G), 188, 269 and 270 of IPC on the complaint of field squad team-2 (FST-2) in-charge magistrate Manoj Singh on Monday night.

In his complaint, Manoj Singh said through different sources including media reports he came to know about Rani Laxmi Bai Award programme at Bharwari by Riddhi Siddhi Educational and Human Welfare chairman Sanjay Gupta and others. Under the award programme “Meri Beti Mera Swabhiman”, 40 girls were handed over two-wheelers by Gupta which is in violation of model code of conduct. The photographs and videos revealed that the programme was organised on January 16 at a school in Parasara area of Bharwari area of the district during which large crowd assembled. As no permission was taken for the programme, it comes under violation of model code of conduct which is presently in effect. Moreover, the programme has also violated section 144 and Epidemic Act, the complaint added.

