Fire at furniture godown in Gangadham area
Fire at furniture godown in Gangadham area

PUNE: A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Gangadham area on Monday night
Published on Oct 25, 2021 11:12 PM IST
PUNE: A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Gangadham area on Monday night.

The fire department initially sent 15 fire tenders to the godown located at Sriji Lawns.

No casualties were reported from the fire which was reported at 8:43pm. The dousing process ended at 10:22pm while the cooling process took hours.

“It was a furniture godown. The fire has been doused. No casualties were found initially. Cooling process is on. Private tankers were also called,” read a statement from a fire brigade spokesperson.

The fire damaged the products in the godown completely.

