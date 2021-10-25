Home / Cities / Others / Fire at furniture godown in Gangadham area
others

Fire at furniture godown in Gangadham area

PUNE: A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Gangadham area on Monday night
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Oct 25, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Copy Link
By HTC

PUNE: A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Gangadham area on Monday night.

The fire department initially sent 15 fire tenders to the godown located at Sriji Lawns.

No casualties were reported from the fire which was reported at 8:43pm. The dousing process ended at 10:22pm while the cooling process took hours.

“It was a furniture godown. The fire has been doused. No casualties were found initially. Cooling process is on. Private tankers were also called,” read a statement from a fire brigade spokesperson.

The fire damaged the products in the godown completely.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out