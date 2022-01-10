Fire breaks out at Civil Hospital in Faridabad, no casualty reported

A fire broke out in the newborn ward at the BK Civil Hospital in Faridabad on late Saturday night, triggering panic among patients. However, no injuries were reported in the incident, hospital authorities said on Sunday.

The fire engulfed the special newborn care unit on the first floor of the hospital, the officials said, adding that there were 14 women inside the unit when the incident took place. The 14 patients were safely evacuated, the officials said, adding that some patients in nearby rooms ran towards the ground floor.

The officials said the fire was caused due to a short circuit in the wardroom. “Due to a short circuit, electric wires caught fire around 12.30am on the first floor. Power supply was immediately disconnected and the patients were sent to second floor. There was no electricity for nearly two hours in the entire building,” said Dr Vinay Gupta, chief medical officer of civil hospital.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. “We managed to douse the fire in a few minutes,” said a fire officer.

The hospital, which has over 100 beds, is visited by over 2,000 out-patients every day.

Dr Savita Yadav, a senior doctor at the civil hospital, said that the situation was under control as they had immediately shifted the patients to other wards. “Electricity was restored on Sunday morning and the staff ensured that there was no loss of medical equipment and human lives,” she said.

