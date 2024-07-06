 FIR lodged for theft of ₹2.9 lakh from ATM in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
FIR lodged for theft of 2.9 lakh from ATM in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 06, 2024 09:54 PM IST

The bank had approached the court with a complaint that some unknown persons stole ₹2.89 lakh from the bank’s ATM in Sector 20, Panchkula, between October 1, 2020, and October 11, 2020

The local police, acting on the directions of the court, have lodged an FIR in connection with theft of 2.89 lakh from an ATM in Sector 20 here.

Panchkula police on Saturday registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. (Stock image)
In a complaint, filed before the court of chief judicial magistrate, Panchkula, Amritpal Sandhu, branch manager of Canara Bank, had submitted that between October 1, 2020, and October 11, 2020, some unknown persons “illegally and fraudulently by adopting illegal means and tactics, and by tampering the ATM machine” stole 2.89 lakh from the bank’s ATM in Sector 20.

The details of the transaction as well as CCTV footage were available with the bank. But police failed to act on the bank’s complaint, prompting them to approach court.

While disposing of the application on April 29, the court said, “From the documents placed on record, cognisable offence is alleged to be committed by the accused person. Therefore, this complaint is sent to SHO, police station, Sector 20, Panchkula, for registration of FIR and investigation of the present case.”

Finally, police on Saturday registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

