First-person account: In search of a hospital bed for an 81-year old Covid+ father

PUNE The real Covid-care challenge in the city has begun to emerge as finding a bed in a hospital for a critical patient
By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Sharing his story, Amit Phansalkar, an IT manager, said that he has struggled to find a bed for his critical father who tested positive for Covid on Monday evening.

“My father had non-typical symptoms like he was losing his balance. He is 81-years-old and has had diabetes for the last two decades. His kidney function is not normal and he has heart trouble. He was taken to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on Monday afternoon. He tested positive on Monday evening at 6pm,” said Phansalkar.

The family feared that there may be no bed available at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

“So we started calling nearby hospitals to check for beds. All the hospitals were full. I even called up hospitals from Hinjewadi to see if there were beds available. Some hospitals were not reachable. And others who were reachable, did not have any beds,” noted Phansalkar.

Finally at 9:30 pm, Phansalkar was able to get a bed at hospital.

“Through our neighbour, we were able to get a bed. But, we saw many other patients who were told that beds were not available. My father is in the ICU now,” said Phansalkar.

Speaking about the bed availability, Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner, said that the PMC has issued orders to acquire beds from private hospitals.

“We have issued an order to acquire 80 percent of beds from 23 private hospitals across Pune to address the growing need for beds for critical patients,” said Agarwal.

As per the dashboard for bed availability, there are 3,775 beds available as of Tuesday evening.

