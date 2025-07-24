Five Bangladeshi nationals, including minor, held in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills

Shillong: Five Bangladeshi nationals, including a minor girl, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to enter Indian territory through the East Jaiñtia Hills district of Meghalaya. The group was reportedly hiding in dense vegetation. (Representative photo)

Acting on specific intelligence input, troops of the 172 Battalion, Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier, launched a search operation near the international border. The group was reportedly hiding in dense vegetation.

The apprehended individuals were handed over to the local police for further questioning and legal proceedings.

“Such attempts are not isolated. We’ve seen a sustained pattern of infiltration which we are tackling through coordinated ground intelligence and 24x7 patrolling,” a senior BSF officer said.

The Meghalaya sector — especially stretches along East and West Jaiñtia Hills and Garo Hills — continues to be vulnerable due to its rugged terrain, porous borders, and eco-sensitive zones like elephant corridors.

According to official data, BSF Meghalaya Frontier has apprehended 78 illegal Bangladeshi nationals between January and June this year. The senior BSF officer said security forces have been beefed up along the 444-km India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government on Wednesday directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to maintain vigil along the state’s borders to prevent suspected illegal immigrants being pushed back by neighbouring Assam from entering the state.