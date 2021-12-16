Five gangsters acquitted of murder on police failure to present evidence

Faridkot A local court acquitted five accused, gangsters Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria; Sampat Nehra; Bharat Bhushan, alias Bhola Shooter; Haripal Singh and Deepak Kumar of murder charges, after the Punjab Police case fell flat in court. Sources said the failure of the state police to present evidence in the murder case of gangster Lavi Deora led to the acquittal.

It was alleged that in an inter-gang rivalry, these gangsters had killed 25-year-old gangster Deora on July 15, 2017, at a fair in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district. It was alleged that all these accused belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Initially, the police had booked Bhola Shooter and others for the crime. The remaining four accused were named after further investigation, and a local court had framed charges against them in October 2019.

Defence lawyer Shiv Kartar Sekhon said the prosecution failed to substantiate the charges against his clients. “The prosecution lawyer could not produce any evidence against the accused. The circumstantial evidence and forensic reports produced by the probe agency did not prove the complicity of the five in the alleged crime. The prosecution failed to establish the chain of events,” he said.

Citing lack of evidence, additional sessions judge Jagdeep Marok observed that the prosecution failed to establish the culpability of the accused. The only witness in the case had turned hostile during cross-examination.

Deora’s killing was the fallout of two friends turning foes. Hailing from Kotkapura, Lavi and Bhola were earlier nominated as co-accused in many criminal cases in the area. Later, they went their separate ways over the establishment of their criminal supremacy in the region.