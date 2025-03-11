Five killed, three injured in car, container truck collision in Basti

Five persons lost their lives, and three others sustained critical injuries when a speeding car collided with a container truck near Gotva village under the jurisdiction of Nagar Police Station in Basti district on Monday morning. (Pic for representation)

The incident occurred at around 7.30am when eight individuals were travelling from Ahmedabad to Gorakhpur in a car. As they neared Basti, a container truck coming from opposite direction suddenly changed lanes, and collided with the speeding car.

The impact was severe, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives, including the driver of the car, while three others were left fighting for survival.

Police officials promptly arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation. The injured were rushed to Maharshi Vashishtha Autonomous State Medical College, Basti, while the bodies of the deceased were extricated from the mangled remains of the car using cutting tools.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) OP Singh confirmed the identities of the deceased who are driver Prem Chand, a resident of Jaspur village under Khorabar Police Station in Gorakhpur and Vishvajeet from Sambhal. Police were still searching for more details of the other three deceased identified as Shakeel, Shivraj, and Bohra.

The three injured individuals were identified as Changur Yadav and Bhuval, both residents of Gopalganj, Bihar, and Anirudh, a resident of Khorabar, Gorakhpur.

Circle officer (CO) Kalwari Pradeep Tripathi stated that the police had taken the bodies into custody for postmortem examination. The accident caused significant disruption to traffic on the Basti-Lucknow Highway for nearly three hours before normalcy was restored.

Authorities are investigating the incident further.