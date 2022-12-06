Five-year integrated course on disaster management, environment studies at AU

Students aspiring a career in the field of remote sensing and geographical information system (GIS) or in areas of disaster management and environment studies can now pursue a course specially designed to cater to these specialized fields at the department of Geography of Allahabad University (AU).

Under the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the department would launch a five-year integrated course on disaster management and environmental studies from the academic session 2023-24, said varsity officials.

Under this course, students will study remote sensing and GIS in disaster management and environmental studies. The Academic Council (AC) and Executive Council (EC) of AU have already approved the proposal to start this specialized course. The proposal for conducting the course has also been sent to the union ministry of education for approval, they added.

Senior professor and former head of the Geography department of AU, AR Siddiqui said, “There would be 30 seats in this highly-specialised course and in the first year, students would be taught about surveys. In this, GPS survey, other geographical instruments will be introduced and topics like total station (an electronic/optical instrument used in modern surveying), theodolite (an instrument for measuring both horizontal and vertical angles, as used in triangulation networks.) etc will be taught in detail”.

In the third, fourth and fifth years, students would study the art of mapping, efficiency in cartography, software of geographic information systems based on the data obtained from satellites, he added.

Along with this, training related to mapping water resources, land use planning, city planning, disaster management, resource utilization methods, flood, drought, earthquake, and arson will also be given to enrolled students.

The course would have multiple exit options. Students will be awarded certificate in disaster management and environmental studies if he/she drops out after the first year, diploma in the second year, Bachelor’s degree if student drops out after completion of third year, Honors in disaster management and environmental studies after the fourth year and the postgraduate (PG) degree after the student completes his or her fifth year of the course.