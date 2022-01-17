Fog to continue for next three days in Gurugram: IMD

The city on Monday recorded another “cold day” with a maximum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius (°C), even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that fog and mist will continue for the next three days over the city.

According to IMD, Gurugram on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C, which was two degrees above normal. On Sunday, the city had recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures at 15.5°C and 7°C, respectively.

On January 15, the city had recorded the coldest day of this season, with the maximum temperature dropping to 12°C which was eight degrees below normal.

However, the IMD said that over the next four days, the maximum temperature is likely to rise and stay around 20°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 10°C.

Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD, said, “Over the next two days, shallow to moderate fog in isolated parts during the night and morning hours is very likely over Punjab and Haryana. Due to a fresh western disturbance in the Himalayan region, light rainfall is also likely around the weekend. The minimum temperatures are also likely to rise by two to four degrees Celsius over the state during the next five days.”

Meanwhile, the air quality of Gurugram dipped to “poor” category with an air quality index of 219, after staying in “moderate” category for the past two days, according to the 4pm bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board. On Sunday, the city had recorded an AQI of 181.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi-NCR, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in lower end of very poor category on Tuesday. The air quality is likely to improve marginally and remain in poor category on Wednesday, it said.