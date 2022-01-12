Foreign national arrested for making drugs at Karnataka home: Police

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police have arrested a foreign national for allegedly making synthetic drugs at his house using a pressure cooker.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said the accused, identified as one Richards, was arrested from his house in Soladevanahalli police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The accused came to India on a business visa in 2019, police said, adding that the CCB was on the lookout for an associate of the arrested man.

According to police, 900 gm of cocaine, 50 gm of MDMA crystals, 580 gm of sodium hydroxide crystals, worth ₹50 lakh have been recovered from Richards’ possession.

“He procured raw material from Mumbai, Delhi and foreign countries. He prepared drugs at home. These drugs were then sent to clients within India and abroad. We are questioning him further to understand how he learnt to make the drugs,” said a senior CCB official, requesting anonymity.

On August 17, last year, the CCB had raided a drug manufacturing unit in Bengaluru and four kg of MDMA, a psychoactive drug worth approximately ₹2 crore was seized.

As per police data, in 2021, Bengaluru police arrested 5,644 drug peddlers in 4,275 cases and seized around ₹59 crore worth of drugs. This has been the highest narcotics-related arrests and recovery in the city police’s history so far. In comparison, 2,766 cases were registered and 3,673 suspects arrested in 2020. The figure was 768 cases and 1,260 arrested in 2019, police record suggests.

According to the data, out of the 4,475 cases registered in 2021, 4,275 were related to the seizure of marijuana, followed by 103 cases of MDMA, 39 of synthetic drugs and other narcotic substances. A total of 3,641.8 kg of drugs over worth ₹59 crore was seized in 2021, against 3,912.81 kg drugs worth over ₹21 crore in 2020 and 1,053.2 kg drugs worth ₹3.4 crore in 2019.

While 173 foreigners were arrested in 2021, in 2019, the figure was only 38 and it rose to 84 in 2020.

Pant said that during the last two years, there was an emphasis on cracking down on the drug rackets in the city. “All DCPs were asked to give special focus on the drug cases. We were constantly in touch with other departments and central agencies to track interstate peddlers. If you look at the numbers, you will see that we have caught more peddlers selling synthetic drugs. This drive will continue,” said Pant.