Forest staff get trained to douse fire without water
Not only at malls, hospitals and schools but fire department is also carrying out mock drill in forest areas of trans-Yamuna. The fire fighters are also providing training to forest staff to contain fire in forests.
There are large forest areas in Meja, Koraon and other areas of trans-Yamuna including the black buck sanctuary at Chand Khamaria and Mahuli villages. Fire has erupted in forest areas in the past including a fire incident last year. As there are little means to carry the water to douse the flames inside the forest area, the fire spreads rapidly to a large part in a short time. It causes destruction of trees, and bushes and death of small wild animals and birds who fail to find safe spots.
In a bid to control fire in forest area within a short time and avoid destruction of trees and wildlife loss, the fire department has taken initiative to train forest staff on how to give immediate response in case of such emergencies. During the last few days, fire department has carried out mock drills at Meja forest area and gave tips to forest staff to contain fire through different methods in the absence of water and fire tenders.
Chief fire officer Dr RK Pandey said forest staff have been told to use ‘beating method’ to douse fire if fire erupts deep inside the forest and no water is available. The forest staff were told to react quickly and break green branches with leaves to stroke the bushes on fire. The method may require time and energy but it does not pose risk to staff as the green branches will not catch fire.
The forest staff were asked to clear any vegetation and bushes around 20 metres at the place where fire has erupted to stop it from spreading in large area.
‘Cross Fire method’ is another effective method to control fire in forest areas.
As fire tends to spread rapidly if not controlled, the forest staff should set ablaze the other side of the vegetation themselves after clearing some bushes. The two fires will quickly meet and will be doused on its own, CFO added.
During last few days, around 50 forest staff have been provided training and were included in the mock drills.
-
Three held for trying to blackmail traffic policemen with morphed video
Gurugram: Three Delhi cab drivers and transporters were arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to extort money from, and blackmailing two traffic policemen. According to the police, the men extorted money from several Delhi traffic cops on the same pretence. But the extortionists landed in a trap laid by Gurugram police this time. They demanded ₹3 lakh from the traffic policemen, threatening them with dire consequences if they failed to pay.
-
Private bus operator assaults GMCBL driver and conductor
Gurugram: A private bus operator allegedly intercepted a Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited bus on Thursday and assaulted the driver and conductor. The assailant attacked the driver and conductor with a bat, after barging inside the vehicle, officials said on Friday. GMCBL officials also alleged that the private bus driver later reversed his vehicle and rammed into the GMCBL bus, breaking its rear-view mirror and front left door.
-
To support lavish lifestyle, social media influencer resorts to house break-ins, held
Mumbai: A 30-year-old social media influencer was arrested on Thursday night from Kurla West for alleged burglary in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to fund hThe arrested accused, Abhimanyu Gupta's'lavish' lifestyle that included buying branded clothes, a bike, and visiting upscale restaurants. The police said Gupta was born and raised in Wadia Estate, Bail Bazar in Kurla West. The police have registered a case under Section 456 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Centre appoints Bhupinder Singh Bhalla as new DMC chairperson
Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, a 1990 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer and the current additional chief secretary (home) of Delhi, was on Friday appointed the new chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council. Bhalla's appointment is the latest in a series of key administrative changes and appointments to be effected in Delhi over the past one week. Bhalla has held several important assignments in past, serving both Central and Delhi governments in various capacities.
-
Sambhajiraje withdraws from Rajya Sabha polls fray, attacks CM for not keeping his word
A descendant of King Shivaji, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, on Friday announced to withdraw from the contest for the Rajya Sabha elections and accused chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of not keeping his promise to back him. Shiv Sena, however, dismissed Sambhajiraje's allegation, with party MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut saying the issue of the sixth seat had ended for them and they would not comment further on it. Each candidate needs 42 votes to get elected.
