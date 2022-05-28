Forest staff get trained to douse fire without water

Not only at malls, hospitals and schools but fire department is also carrying out mock drill in forest areas of trans-Yamuna. The fire fighters are also providing training to forest staff to contain fire in forests.

There are large forest areas in Meja, Koraon and other areas of trans-Yamuna including the black buck sanctuary at Chand Khamaria and Mahuli villages. Fire has erupted in forest areas in the past including a fire incident last year. As there are little means to carry the water to douse the flames inside the forest area, the fire spreads rapidly to a large part in a short time. It causes destruction of trees, and bushes and death of small wild animals and birds who fail to find safe spots.

In a bid to control fire in forest area within a short time and avoid destruction of trees and wildlife loss, the fire department has taken initiative to train forest staff on how to give immediate response in case of such emergencies. During the last few days, fire department has carried out mock drills at Meja forest area and gave tips to forest staff to contain fire through different methods in the absence of water and fire tenders.

Chief fire officer Dr RK Pandey said forest staff have been told to use ‘beating method’ to douse fire if fire erupts deep inside the forest and no water is available. The forest staff were told to react quickly and break green branches with leaves to stroke the bushes on fire. The method may require time and energy but it does not pose risk to staff as the green branches will not catch fire.

The forest staff were asked to clear any vegetation and bushes around 20 metres at the place where fire has erupted to stop it from spreading in large area.

‘Cross Fire method’ is another effective method to control fire in forest areas.

As fire tends to spread rapidly if not controlled, the forest staff should set ablaze the other side of the vegetation themselves after clearing some bushes. The two fires will quickly meet and will be doused on its own, CFO added.

During last few days, around 50 forest staff have been provided training and were included in the mock drills.