Former MLA Udaybhan Karwariya released from Naini jail

Serving life term in MLA Jawahar Yadav’s 1996 murder case, former BJP MLA Udaybhan Karwariya was released from Naini Central Jail on Thursday morning after he was pardoned by the governor on the basis of good conduct and behaviour in the jail. Former MLA Udaybhan Karwariya being welcomed after coming out of the Naini central jail in Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Udaybhan’s kin and supporters gave him a warm welcome after he came out of the main gate of the prison at around 7.30 am.

Former Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA from Bara constituency Uday Bhan Karwariya is one of the three Karwariya brothers, who were sentenced life imprisonment in the sensational murder of former Samajwadi Party MLA Jawahar Yadav alias Jawahar Pandit. Udaybhan has been released on remission after spending over eight years and nine months in jail, said senior government officials.

For his premature release, the state government issued an order dated July 19, 2024, in which it was mentioned that he could be released following his good behaviour while being lodged in jail and the positive recommendation made by the mercy petition committee.

The order further read that he would have spent eight years, nine months and 11 days in jail till July 30, 2024, and he could be released if any other case is not pending against him after submitting two sureties as per the order of district police chief and district magistrate with assurance to not disturb law and order.

Jailor of Naini Central Jail, Alok Kumar said the former MLA has been released after completion of formalities and approval by the district administration.

A senior government official privy of the development said Udaybhan’s elder brother and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kapil Muni Karwariya, and younger brother Surajbhan Karwariya, former BSP MLC, who were also convicted and sentenced to a life term in the case, will continue to remain in jail. He said the three brothers were sentenced by an Allahabad district and sessions court along with one Ram Chandra alias Kallu in Jawahar Yadav’s murder on November 4, 2019.

Jawahar Yadav, the then SP MLA, was sprayed with bullets from an AK-47 rifle in the Civil Lines area of Prayagraj when he was going to railway station on August 13, 1996. The initial investigation was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh police and later it was transferred to CB-CID.

The trio had surrendered before sessions court in 2015.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MLA from Pratappur and slain MLA Jawahar Yadav’s wife Vijma Yadav has termed the release of Udaybhan as illegal. Raising questions on the decision of the government, Vijma Yadav said Udaybhan has been sentenced in the murder of her husband who was sprayed with bullets with sophisticated weapons in broad daylight. Udaybhan’s family is involved in crime for many generations. How can the behaviour and conduct of such a person be called good.

“The government pardoned Udaybhan earlier in 2018 on which High Court put a restriction. The case was pending at the High Court, but the government still issued orders to release him. This order will be challenged at the court. All prisoners who have committed murders and have received life terms should be released if Udyabhan is being released on such basis,” she added.