Former Patiala mayor joins AAP

Patiala In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), former Patiala mayor Ajitpal Singh Kohli quit the party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday.

Kohli was inducted into the party by AAP’s state unit president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann at a programme held in Chandigarh. Mann said that with the joining of Kohli and his family, AAP would gain more strength. Kohli, while expressing gratitude to Mann, said that his father Surjit Singh Kohli and grandfather Sardara Singh Kohli had served the Panth and Punjab in the SAD.

Kohli’s father was council president from Patiala city and his grandfather was a minister in the Akali regime. Lashing out at the SAD, Kohli said the party was no longer the same. “The Akali leaders have no road map or policy for the youth of Punjab,” he said, calling (AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal a role model.

Significantly, the AAP is yet to announce its candidate for the Patiala urban segment. “Though our party has declared candidates from 109 segments of 117, it has adopted a wait-and-watch policy for Patiala urban seat. Both Congress and former Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress are yet to declare their candidates,” a senior AAP leader add.