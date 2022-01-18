Home / Cities / Others / Former Patiala mayor rejoins Congress
Former Patiala mayor rejoins Congress

Former Patiala mayor Vishnu Sharma had switched to the SAD before 2014 general elections; Sidhu wanted him back into the party, the district Congress president said.
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes Patiala former mayor Vishnu Sharma (third from left) after he joins Congress, in Patiala on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Patiala Former Patiala mayor Vishnu Sharma joined the Congress in presence of Punjab Pradesh Congress committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu in the city on Monday.

Sharma had switched to the Akali Dal before the 2014 general elections. Prior to this, he was in the Congress and one of the close associates of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He remained the Patiala mayor, during the Congress rule from 2002-2207.

District Congress president Narinder Lali said Sidhu was keen to have Sharma back into the party fold. “Vishnu Sharma is one of the contenders for the party ticket from Patiala urban. His joining has boosted the morale of the party. The final call for the ticket, however, lies with the party high command,” Lali added.

